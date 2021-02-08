Hi,

The purpose of Window in the Panels? - show the content

I have only recently started using the Panels and I find them useful. I do however wonder about purpose of the Window panel. It lists all the tabs in a window, which is the same as my vertical tab bar. I looked at the Vivaldi help pages and everything mentioned there can be done on the tab bar. The Window panel does offer search within the tabs, but I haven't used it so far.

The only use for me would be to be able to "scroll" through the tabs quickly with the keyboard and/or mouse wheel. One can use cursor keys to select tabs, once clicked in the Window panel. But that is all to it. If selecting it would also show the tab content in the main window (currently double click works), then this would be very useful. You could go up and down the list with cursor keys (or mouse wheel), comparing the tabs ...

Cheers!