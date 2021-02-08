Activate tabs when selected in the window panel
Hi,
The purpose of Window in the Panels? - show the content
I have only recently started using the Panels and I find them useful. I do however wonder about purpose of the Window panel. It lists all the tabs in a window, which is the same as my vertical tab bar. I looked at the Vivaldi help pages and everything mentioned there can be done on the tab bar. The Window panel does offer search within the tabs, but I haven't used it so far.
The only use for me would be to be able to "scroll" through the tabs quickly with the keyboard and/or mouse wheel. One can use cursor keys to select tabs, once clicked in the Window panel. But that is all to it. If selecting it would also show the tab content in the main window (currently double click works), then this would be very useful. You could go up and down the list with cursor keys (or mouse wheel), comparing the tabs ...
The window panel offers a little different approach on tab management.
- it’s a tree, not a list that may or may not show something more
- it’s easy to navigate with the keyboard
- it isn’t a persistent bar (though you can hide the tab bar, the feel is completely different)
You can activate the tab with
enter.
@Rewel I haven't used it too and had the same thoughts on it.
I immediately followed @potmeklecbohdan s suggestion of feeling free to hide that item.
I am sorry that I was not clear. I don't know the lingo that well. I tried to describe it in the second paragraph.
I see now that there is already an option to activate the tab with single click:
However, you still need to look at the panel and target to change tabs. The idea is to scroll through the tabs with cursor keys or mouse wheel to be able to see the content of changing tabs.
I hope this clarifies.
Hi @Rewel! Have you tried switching tabs with a visible Tab Cycler? That way you can see the preview of the page in a thumbnail before switching to it.
You can learn about the feature here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Cycling_tabs.
You can use keyboard shortcuts for the Tab Cycler, but my personal favourite is to hold down the right mouse button and then use scrolling to switch between tabs. Releasing the mouse button will switch to the highlighted tab. To use this option, you also need to enable Switch Tabs by Scrolling in Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling.
I know the suggestion isn't about the Window Panel, but it is a different approach to achieve the same goal.
@Gwen-Dragon No, I am sorry, but this is not capturing it. I do not have a better title, so please can you revert to the original.
I re-read my description and I cannot write it better. I may record a screen recording ...
@potmeklecbohdan said in Show content of tabs in Window panel:
The window panel offers a little different approach on tab management.
- it’s a tree, not a list that may or may not show something more
- it’s easy to navigate with the keyboard
- it isn’t a persistent bar (though you can hide the tab bar, the feel is completely different)
You can activate the tab with
enter.
Exactly, you can easily navigate with the keyboard. But with little use, because you need to hit enter to display the tab and then you loose focus on the Window panel. What I am suggesting is that the tab would be displayed right away, without the enter key.
@jane-n Thank you, but I already do use the cycler. It is a different feature.
@Rewel said in Show content of tabs in Window panel:
No, I am sorry, but this is not capturing it. I do not have a better title, so please can you revert to the original.
I re-read my description and I cannot write it better. I may record a screen recording ...
What about…
Activate tabs when selected in the window panel
Instead of requiring to ‘open’ (enter or (double-)click) the respective items, the window panel should switch tabs as they are selected/navigated with the cursor keys.
@Rewel said in Show content of tabs in Window panel:
and then you loose focus on the Window panel
Aha. Yes, that is annoying, but it makes sense. Anyway it probably doesn’t fall in the scope of this request…
@Gwen-Dragon As potmeklecbohdan suggested is best:
Activate tabs when selected in the window panel
Instead of requiring to ‘open’ (enter or (double-)click) the respective items, the window panel should switch tabs as they are selected/navigated with the cursor keys.
