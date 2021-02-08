Despite many advanced tab features like tab stack, I find Vivaldi's basic tab handling remains quite lacking, and I desperately want Vivaldi to have better handling of tab opening and closing, and also the handling of the "related tab" function which in the current implementation, I find very weird.

I will use a few examples to explain why I think the current version of tab handling is quite lacking and limits the user, and post a few screenshots of an extension from the old Firefox days showing how it could be improved.

================================

First, on tab opening.

Usage scenario:

I want to open a new tab (ctrl+t) after the current active tab But, I want to open LINKS from the current active tab in ABCD (opening sequence) order

This is currently not possible because Vivaldi does not distinguish new tab from ctrl+t and new tabs opened from links.

Example:

Search somethings on Google, call this tab the "base tab"

Open 1st search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab A"

Open 2nd search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab B"

Open 3rd search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab C"

Open 4th search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab D"

If you have the following Vivaldi option set:

New Tab Position - After Active Tab

This will allow me to do what I want for #1, a new tab from ctrl+t will be opened next to the current tab, the "base tab".

But it will NOT allow me to open the tabs in ABCD order, instead, tabs will be opened in DCBA order.

If the option is New Tab Position - After Related Tabs,

Then the tabs will be opened in ABCD order, however, new tab from ctrl+t will NOT be opened next to the "base tab", but at the end of "Tab D".

This can be solved by distinguishing new tabs from ctrl+t and new tabs from links, also adding an option for the user.

Here is a screenshot of the old Firefox extension, the highlighted area allowed me to do exactly what I laid out above under Usage scenario. The first "all" option allowed new tab to be opened next to the current tab, then the "keep original order" option allowed the links to be opened in ABCD order.



================================

Now I want to talk about tab closing and Vivaldi's implementation of "related tabs" and why I find it weird and how to, IMO, improve it.

Example:

Have Vivaldi forum open on first tab, call this the "forum tab"

Open a new tab, search somethings on Google, call this tab the "base tab"

Open 1st search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab A"

Open 2nd search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab B"

Open 3rd search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab C"

Open 4th search result link in foreground with mouse left click, call this tab "Tab D"

with mouse left click, call this tab "Tab D" Now you are on "Tab D", you read the content and close this tab

Usage scenario:

After closing "Tab D", I want to go back to the Google result page "base tab", if nothing interests me further I close it and read "Tab A", then "Tab B", then "Tab C", then finally back to "forum tab".

This is currently NOT possible regardless of which combinations of settings you have under

New Tab Position

Close Tab Activation

This is due to Vivaldi's implementation, or definition, of "related tabs" when you have "Always Activate Related Tab" option checked. By definition, I would say Tab A,B,C,D are not related to each other, but they are however each directly related to the "base tab" as that is the source tab they are each opened from, so by closing "Tab D", the browser should switch back to "base tab". This was how all the tab extensions in the old Firefox implemented this function, "related" means the tab it was opened from.

However in Vivaldi, it considers Tab A,B,C,D all related to each other, because Tab A,B,C,D are all opened from the same source tab thus they are related. This does make some sense if you hover the option and it says "Activate tabs related by origin first".

So the problem lies with Vivaldi's definition of "related" tabs. IMO, I think the source tab which they are opened from is way more "related" than they are to each other.

I think a better way to do this, is to add another option and call it "Activate Source Tab" alongside the current version of "Activate Related tab". Then have an user-modifiable ordering/ranking system to decide which takes precedent over the other.

Here is a screenshot of the old Firefox tab extension, the highlighted section allowed me to do what I laid out above in Usage scenario. The first checkmark on "Related tabs" would have switched tab back to "base tab" after closing Tab D. Then the second checkmark on "Right tab" would have allowed the browser to close "base tab" and switch to Tab A, then B, then C, then finally after closing Tab C, switch back to "forum tab".



================================

This is a very long post I know, and I apologize. But I find it hard to explain this without some examples. If you have read to this point, I sincerely thank you for reading. I am no dev, so I honestly do not know if the things I mentioned are even technically possible. I know Vivaldi doesn't have a huge team but it's my hope that maybe devs can take my suggestions into consideration. Thank you.