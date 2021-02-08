desperately need better tab management, especially on tab opening/closing
Despite many advanced tab features like tab stack, I find Vivaldi's basic tab handling remains quite lacking, and I desperately want Vivaldi to have better handling of tab opening and closing, and also the handling of the "related tab" function which in the current implementation, I find very weird.
I will use a few examples to explain why I think the current version of tab handling is quite lacking and limits the user, and post a few screenshots of an extension from the old Firefox days showing how it could be improved.
================================
First, on tab opening.
Usage scenario:
- I want to open a new tab (ctrl+t) after the current active tab
- But, I want to open LINKS from the current active tab in ABCD (opening sequence) order
This is currently not possible because Vivaldi does not distinguish new tab from ctrl+t and new tabs opened from links.
Example:
- Search somethings on Google, call this tab the "base tab"
- Open 1st search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab A"
- Open 2nd search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab B"
- Open 3rd search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab C"
- Open 4th search result link with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab D"
If you have the following Vivaldi option set:
New Tab Position - After Active Tab
This will allow me to do what I want for #1, a new tab from ctrl+t will be opened next to the current tab, the "base tab".
But it will NOT allow me to open the tabs in ABCD order, instead, tabs will be opened in DCBA order.
If the option is New Tab Position - After Related Tabs,
Then the tabs will be opened in ABCD order, however, new tab from ctrl+t will NOT be opened next to the "base tab", but at the end of "Tab D".
This can be solved by distinguishing new tabs from ctrl+t and new tabs from links, also adding an option for the user.
Here is a screenshot of the old Firefox extension, the highlighted area allowed me to do exactly what I laid out above under Usage scenario. The first "all" option allowed new tab to be opened next to the current tab, then the "keep original order" option allowed the links to be opened in ABCD order.
================================
Now I want to talk about tab closing and Vivaldi's implementation of "related tabs" and why I find it weird and how to, IMO, improve it.
Example:
- Have Vivaldi forum open on first tab, call this the "forum tab"
- Open a new tab, search somethings on Google, call this tab the "base tab"
- Open 1st search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab A"
- Open 2nd search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab B"
- Open 3rd search result link in background with mouse middle click, call this tab "Tab C"
- Open 4th search result link in foreground with mouse left click, call this tab "Tab D"
- Now you are on "Tab D", you read the content and close this tab
Usage scenario:
After closing "Tab D", I want to go back to the Google result page "base tab", if nothing interests me further I close it and read "Tab A", then "Tab B", then "Tab C", then finally back to "forum tab".
This is currently NOT possible regardless of which combinations of settings you have under
New Tab Position
Close Tab Activation
This is due to Vivaldi's implementation, or definition, of "related tabs" when you have "Always Activate Related Tab" option checked. By definition, I would say Tab A,B,C,D are not related to each other, but they are however each directly related to the "base tab" as that is the source tab they are each opened from, so by closing "Tab D", the browser should switch back to "base tab". This was how all the tab extensions in the old Firefox implemented this function, "related" means the tab it was opened from.
However in Vivaldi, it considers Tab A,B,C,D all related to each other, because Tab A,B,C,D are all opened from the same source tab thus they are related. This does make some sense if you hover the option and it says "Activate tabs related by origin first".
So the problem lies with Vivaldi's definition of "related" tabs. IMO, I think the source tab which they are opened from is way more "related" than they are to each other.
I think a better way to do this, is to add another option and call it "Activate Source Tab" alongside the current version of "Activate Related tab". Then have an user-modifiable ordering/ranking system to decide which takes precedent over the other.
Here is a screenshot of the old Firefox tab extension, the highlighted section allowed me to do what I laid out above in Usage scenario. The first checkmark on "Related tabs" would have switched tab back to "base tab" after closing Tab D. Then the second checkmark on "Right tab" would have allowed the browser to close "base tab" and switch to Tab A, then B, then C, then finally after closing Tab C, switch back to "forum tab".
================================
This is a very long post I know, and I apologize. But I find it hard to explain this without some examples. If you have read to this point, I sincerely thank you for reading. I am no dev, so I honestly do not know if the things I mentioned are even technically possible. I know Vivaldi doesn't have a huge team but it's my hope that maybe devs can take my suggestions into consideration. Thank you.
@v0id said in desperately need better tab management, especially on tab opening/closing:
an extension from the old Firefox days showing how it could be improved
Exactly, an extension, because not even Firefox had these settings editable. One or more persons dedicated their time focusing on this problem only, and probably they had to maintain it over months/years to fix it constantly.
It needs really long time for browsers devs to imitate/improve what all extensions can do, possibilities are tending to infinite and time is limited.
Better split feature requests one feature per post anyway, better chance to see them voted and taken into consideration.
-
@iAN-CooG True, the extension did take quite some effort to maintain from different devs.
Should I start another thread lol I really want them to implement closing a tab and return to the source tab that opened it. Because right now their implementation of "related tab" is seriously confusing. Last night I had a few tab stacks open, each with its own related tabs. When I closed 1 tab from a stack, the browser switched active tab to one from another STACK. ??? how is a tab from a completely different stack "related" to the one I just closed? So confused. I think it's seriously flawed.
-
@v0id said in desperately need better tab management, especially on tab opening/closing:
Should I start another thread lol
Hi,
- Quote your 1st Post
- Copy it to Notepad or N++ and replace ">" with "nothing"
- Reorganize an Split into the needed Topics
- Create the new ones
- This one, would be edited by Moderators with the changes when ready
-
barbudo2005
@v0id Maybe the extension Tab Position Options could help you:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-position-options/fjccjnfkdkdmjohojoggodkigkjkkjhl
-
I, too, find Vivalidi's tab relationships frustrating. Using Ctrl-Tab to switch between recent tabs, for example, sometimes toggles between the two most recently viewed tabs, and other times, it starts rotating among various tabs. (I've never checked whether it just devolves into round-robin switching among all tabs, or it merely rotates among a subset. Either way, it stops toggling the two most recent tabs.) I have also experienced the same frustrations you've described. It is not particularly difficult to implement the things you've described. The biggest challenge is finding the most appropriate way to offer the options.
I plan to try the Tab Position Options extension mentioned in one of the replies, and there may be others to try, but given Vivaldi's philosophy of minimizing the need for extensions by doing things natively, this seems like an appropriate request.
-
Just give me "Close tab & switch to previous/next tab" commands then I'm all good.
Most of the time, we don't care about tab relationship, we just want to close current tab & go to the (previous/next) tab from closed tab. AI are just too stupid to guess what we wanted, so why not just make it into 2 manual commands, then everyone can browse happily ever. LOL
-
Those of us that used Firefox extensions, such as the one mentioned by the OP, know that it can be done. We lived it and miss it. It is possible that you won't find any of those settings to make Vivaldi do anything you consider better than just select the tab to the right or left when you close a tab, but many of us would love improvements.
Note that the notion of relationship also applies to using Ctrl-Tab to switch among tabs. In the OP's examples, you'd want Ctrl-Tab to switch between A and base_tab, B and base_tab, etc., rather than between A and B, say. That is, once you define how tabs you open are related, numerous behaviors are guided by it.
Note that if you open all of the tabs in a Window with, say, Ctrl-T, they all are unrelated, so you still get the adjacency relationship you mentioned, or perhaps an order of creation relationship.
-
Add my vote for more control of tab closing.
I too used to use such an extension in Firefox to control tab closing (Tab Open/Close Control)
I would definitely like an option 'Go to Source tab' when a tab is closed ie the one that opened the closed tab.
If that no longer exists, go the the newest related tab to the one closed. If no related tabs go to the last selected open tab.
-
