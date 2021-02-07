Make Bookmark Separators Customizable
Their default light gray color is hard to notice when using most themes, and I have to workaround that and add more than one separator bar between bookmarks in order to visibly categorize them.
I would really love if I could customize it and change it's color / weight / maybe even style.
Thanks in advance and well done with this incredibly amazing browser.
Pesala Ambassador
@br3ak I don't see what the issue is. On light themes the separators are black; on dark themes like Blueprint, the separators are white. If the lines are grey on some themes, just edit the theme to increase the colour contrast.
Please tell us which theme you prefer to use.
@Pesala I use the Beach theme the most because I can see separators a little better, but I often change between them. The themes are not the problem, it's the separators. They're thin, they barely increase the distance between bookmarked icons, and their color often does not have good contrast.
Take the Beach theme as an example, it's a light theme and the separators are gray. Add a 32' monitor on top of that, and it makes the separators almost unnoticeable.
My issue is simple, I have to adjust my theme around an uncustomizable separator, that in my opinion has a, well, bad default design.
