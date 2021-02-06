Option «Switch off spell checking» needed
In current Vivaldi ver. 3.6.2165.34 there is no such option. It resulted in underlining as errors all words in some language (known to me, but unknown to Vivaldi). In fact only texts in English and current Win interface language checked correcty, an in all other languages - erroneously.
@Gwen-Dragon said in Option «Switch off spell checking» needed:
chrome://settings/languages
Thanks much! This is really work. But there is no item «Spell check» in the local menu (it was present in Viv 2.X, but not now ).
@Gwen-Dragon Ukrainian UI - it is quite good. I did not check this in other UI languages. I did not use any spell checkers (this is only my own choise!), and I work with texts on ca 15 lnguages.
@Gwen-Dragon Great! I now catch it! Please compare following screen shots.
1, when I right-click on the correct word (e. g. module) or on free space in the editor, I see local menu exactly as provided by you.
2, but when I right-click on the underlines (unknown) word (e. g. smeretags), I see different menu!
It may not be bug, but some planned peculiarity.
@Gwen-Dragon I use Viv more than 3 years as primary browser, and in 2.X I switch spell checking off via local menu and forget in - as I think, forever. But for a new version I’m really new user and must learn the program more carefully. Thank your for good advices!
There is now an option to do this. Right click, go to spell check, and untick "use spell check"
