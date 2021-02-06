Allow to use DOT (.) for Vivaldi accounts
Hello,
please, could you allow dot (.) when creating Vivaldi account that affects mail address?
It's very unusual to prohibit this sign.
I'm sure that subdomain issue would be minor issue.
And there are not allowed even no other signs as - or _ so this has to have completely different reason.
P.S.: Please, if you are not developer (evev tester which I respect), then I much more appreciate your comment if you like or dislike this feature (e.g. due to reason that blog link would not appear so nice.)
I agree, why is it not possible to use a dot in an adress ? This is a basic feature !
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Your Vivaldi account's username is used for the following services:
- Forum
- Sync
- Themes
- Blog link
- Email address
It's the latter two, blog link
yoursername.vivaldi.netand email address
[email protected], that set limitations for the username. Though, punctuation to an extent would be fine in the email address, it would not work in the blog link.
Still no possibility on 2024?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Read why it's not be obstacle, if decision would me made.
@mrkvlf said in Allow to use DOT (.) for Vivaldi accounts:
I'm sure that subdomain issue would be minor issue.
And there are not allowed even no other signs as - or _ so this has to have completely different reason.
P.S.: Please, if you are not developer (evev tester which I respect), then I much more appreciate your comment if you like or dislike this feature (e.g. due to reason that blog link would not appear so nice.)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mvolf The decision was made years ago. And we had no complains and bugreports from Vivaldi users related to usernames missing something.
Why change a running system?
I do not need such extra characters for usernames.
And i do not use long usernames. And a
I.am.The.Real.Doctor.Gwould be strange to read.
And why is the ability to use CamelCase in usernames not enough for you?
I really would like to know why users want and need dots in usernames.