Allow linking notes to Emails (not just web pages)
I have an email that I would like to augment with some additional info* for myself in the future should I need it again. I could e.g. reply to myself and add that info in the reply. But hey, this is Vivaldi, we have notes! So I suggest to allow linking notes to emails (like it's already the case for webpages).
There are several ways to do this - in the most simple way, I can add one note for the entire email ('add personal note' button or edit field in the header), in a rather elaborate way it would work like the comment function in a PDF.
- in this case: the mail contains a password protected PDF, and I would like to make a note for myself locally what the password is. Yes using a PW manager is
