Customize the size of the "show closed tabs" menu...
Please add an option to customize the size of the "show closed tabs" menu, by specifying the number of text lines it shows, so we can make it show less--to access the "clear all" command conveniently without scrolling.
[bug reported VB-76755]
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests