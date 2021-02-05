Functional pop-up blocker
andYisus13 Translator
Hi all, I would like to suggest adding a popup blocker. What to not ruin the experience of pages with good popups.
I mean, when there is a pop-up window, we get a bar at the bottom saying: "Pop-up window blocked, click to go". And that it only opens when we decide so.
I have seen a couple of browsers that do it and it works very well, I think it would be a great improvement for the Ad Blocker.
I hope you take my suggestion into account, I think it would be very useful.
Thank you very much for reading, and I hope for a good reception. Sorry for my English translator.
