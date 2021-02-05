I think it would be useful to be able to open a link in the current tab-group or - if the current tab isn't stacked - start a new stack with these two tabs.

example 1:

Tab a is open and active (not stacked)

right-click on a link b in Tab a

-> "open in current tab-group"

new tab group with tabs a and b

example 2:

Tab a is part of tab group with tabs a, b, c, d

right-click on a link e in tab a

-> "open in current tab-group"

Tab e opens in tab group (now a, b, c, d, e) (position of e in group according to setting "position of new tabs")

PS: I hope it fits the category, I'm open for suggestions