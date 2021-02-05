Option like "open link in current tab-group" when right-clicking on a link
-
I think it would be useful to be able to open a link in the current tab-group or - if the current tab isn't stacked - start a new stack with these two tabs.
example 1:
Tab a is open and active (not stacked)
right-click on a link b in Tab a
-> "open in current tab-group"
new tab group with tabs a and b
example 2:
Tab a is part of tab group with tabs a, b, c, d
right-click on a link e in tab a
-> "open in current tab-group"
Tab e opens in tab group (now a, b, c, d, e) (position of e in group according to setting "position of new tabs")
PS: I hope it fits the category, I'm open for suggestions
-
I probably forgot to mention why it would be useful for me; Often I reasearch a topic which don't neccessarily fits to the other tabs openend in the window. To sort the topics I use the tab-group feature. When I start a new topic I could just have the tabs in one group at the first place. Then I don't have to drag the tabs together again.
Apart from this it gets on my nerves when I have a topic nicely packed in one group and when I open a link the new tab is outside the group...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jdwalli Example 2 is already available. Settings, Tabs, Tab Stacking:Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
Example 1 There is no current tab stack
-
Ah thanks!
This works in some cases, but I don't always want links to be opened in a stack . Sometimes, especially when searching a new "topic-area" in the browser, It's easier to have the links in new, un-grouped tabs. Anyway, maybe this use case is to small...
-
-
-
