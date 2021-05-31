Hi All,

a request please for consideration.

unlucky enough to lose 2 devices at the same time to a power surge - thats on me. new device - login to vivaldi - install and then asked for the decrypt password. Now this part is on me. i should have had another backup - so i tried a few old passwords and then clicked to delete my sync and start over.

And here is the summary. On setting up Sync again - i was prompted to use a 12 character minimum. After deleting Sync. And only then i remembered the password. 12 Characters. I regret i spoke words that made the cats get up and leave the home office.

Please, for the love of all Benevolent Feline Deities (BFD's), add this '12 Characters minimum' text label on the field that is requesting the Decrypt password.

Now i must tend to my feline masters and mourn the loss of my Sync data.