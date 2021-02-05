Take out ads space
-
Instead of just blocking ads, it would be nice to have the option for taking out the space occupied by the ad.
This is how it looks in YouTube with Vivaldi ad-blocker:
And this is how it looks with UBlock Origin enabled:
-
@AdeurD Probably you need more lists. The blocker should remove the empty space too.
-
Just fork uBlock Origin & uMatrix, both r open source & dying anyway. If Vivaldi feel uncomfortable with native implementation because of boycott from advertisers, then made it a companion "extension", let user to download & install it separately.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests