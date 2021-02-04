Chrome 89 introduces the WebHID API that will allow JS scripts to directly access keyboards and tablets. Such capabilities for the browser are completely unnecessary and pose a danger in the form of a potential opportunity for creating keyloggers.

Mozilla also considers the following APIs to be dangerous: Web NFC, Web Serial API, WebUSB API

Details here: https://www.theregister.com/2021/02/01/chrome_89_beta_brings_desktop/

I fully agree with Mozilla and Apple that these APIs pose a security and privacy risk. I would like the Vivaldi developers to think in advance about the possibility of disabling these APIs, both for the PC and for the mobile version.