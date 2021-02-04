Ability to completely disable dangerous new Chrome APIs
Chrome 89 introduces the WebHID API that will allow JS scripts to directly access keyboards and tablets. Such capabilities for the browser are completely unnecessary and pose a danger in the form of a potential opportunity for creating keyloggers.
Mozilla also considers the following APIs to be dangerous: Web NFC, Web Serial API, WebUSB API
Details here: https://www.theregister.com/2021/02/01/chrome_89_beta_brings_desktop/
I fully agree with Mozilla and Apple that these APIs pose a security and privacy risk. I would like the Vivaldi developers to think in advance about the possibility of disabling these APIs, both for the PC and for the mobile version.
You can block these in global privacy settings
