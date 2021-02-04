Make Alt Gr key allow gestures as well
Hi, I've been using the vivaldi mouse gesture feature for a while now, and I gotta say it's great. I already miss it in other browsers.
However there's a small oversight with it, maybe even a bug?
There is a setting that allows gestures to be triggered while holding the Alt key instead of the right mouse button, which is useful for touchpads.
However, it doesn't register the Alt Gr key that way. (the Alt Gr key is present on European layouts, replaces the right Alt and allows for input of special characters usually)
The position of the AltGr key is a lot more comfortable for this function, that's why I'd like support for it to be implemented (or fixed).
Cheers
@bzzrak Any solution found ?
