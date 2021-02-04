Include a sequential number option for Capture File Name Template
-
I like how Vivaldi lets you customise how the file name of a capture will look like after being taken with several options for timestamps and names.
However, when taking multiple captures, depending on the template chosen by the user, it will not be fully enforced. For instance, I like to set only date and host name, like:
$year.$month.$day_$host
That means if I take captures on the same day on the same page, the OS will handle the duplicity in name with the parenthesis notation, which kinda breaks the purpose of the template:
2021.02.04_vivaldi.png 2021.02.04_vivaldi (1).png 2021.02.04_vivaldi (2).png
By including an option for sequential numbering when the rest of the template remains the same there would be an elegant solution to this. For instance, KDE's Spectacle application allows for this behaviour through the handlers %d for a sequential number and %Nd for a N-padded sequential number.
Hope you guys like this idea.
-
-
-
