Minimum window size limit
Others based on Chrome do not limit the size of the window, Vivaldi limits the minimum size of the window, is there any way to remove this restriction
This request was deleted, but it is a valid request. The minimum window size is no use to anyone.
RadekPilich
Yeah, but you can never know what is the smallest size someone can find use for. So I would vote for this to stay as it is rather than it being changed to 400x300 or some other artificial seemingly minimal use case limit.
@RadekPilich There is no option to vote against any feature request. One can merely not vote for it.
Currently, one cannot even see all of the UI, let alone the web page. Minimise will hide a tab completely.
A minimum size of 640x480 (VGA) would at least show part of the web page.
@RadekPilich The OP, ddvc, has only made this one post, and then left the forum, so the thread might as well be archived.
Someone else could start a new thread if they like. IIRC I reported this as a bug long ago.
@Pesala @RadekPilich I have re-opened the request, you may vote for it if you wish
@LonM That is the opposite request. The window size does need a limit. Vivaldi leaves only a tiny part of the address bar.
