URL list from bookmark folder
-
I would like an option to use a bookmark folder as my list of rss feeds. So instead of importing from a file or adding the feed I'll just make a new bookmark in that folder with the feed I'll like added.
-
this isn't rss tbh but it's not a bad idea to have bookmarks acting as direct links in a column. with user generated main directories and user generated sub-directories, i would like this too, aside classic rss feeds. mixed, coexisting in the feeds column in their separate directories and/or fully mixed having direct web links among rss links
-
This is the one thing that is stopping me from completely switching from firefox. I have one bookmark directory that mixes web sites with an rrs website. When I display that website in Vivaldi it shows them in a format that is hard to read. I just found the feeds option and that displays it where it is easier to read. Now I was looking for a way to keep the order the same as I have in firefox.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests