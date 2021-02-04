I often find myself looking for other actions in the Mail toolbar that are currently not there:

New email - this is present in the Mail panel but not in the main mail interface. If, like it often happens, I have moved to another panel (because I need something from it while processing my messages), I'm forced to change panel again so I can create a new email...

Check / Send a specific email account - again, buttons that are only available in the mail panel. Don't see a good enough reason why they couldn't be in the main Mail toolbar (there is a check all accounts button that will eventually have the same effect but it may be more than one wants to do at that particular time)

- again, buttons that are only available in the mail panel. Don't see a good enough reason why they couldn't be in the main Mail toolbar (there is a check all accounts button that will eventually have the same effect but it may be more than one wants to do at that particular time) Undo - this one happened to me more than once already. Sometimes I delete a message by mistake. Easy enough to fix - Ctrl+Z undoes the delete action and restores the message. That is, if the focus is in the message list. If the focus has moved away (like it so often happens because I clicked on the message, for instance), hitting Ctrl+Z reopens the previously closed tab. The same way I circumvent this focus problem by hitting the delete button in the toolbar, for instance, I'd like to be able to hit an Undo button.

I'd also like to be able to customize the toolbar by adding buttons (like you can do for context menus, for instance). Currently I can only drag buttons between toolbars, but they must already be visible at one of them. For instance, I cannot even add the "write new email" button to the toolbar, because it's on a panel, not on a toolbar.

(mod edit: clarify title)