Allow CSS Mods from external sources via @import
The context of this request comes from experience with such while using Discord client mods. It's a neat feature that, while a little dangerous, can easily be countered by deleting offending CSS scripts if any such code causes browser issues / instability.
If you want to spook newbies extra-hard to make sure less experienced individuals don't enable this setting, an dialogue box should come up highlighting the possible danger of enabling this.
Granted, this request is moot if the Chromium codebase disallows this even with a special flag, though Discord is based on Electron and Electron is basically watered-down Chromium for brands to mix in their own web code so I couldn't see what the problem is.
@hebgbs What do you wanna do?
Vivaldi already allows external CSS if you go to
vivaldi://experiments/and enable the CSS modifications experiment. Should give you a new option in Settings to choose a folder to load CSS files from.
This is CSS for modifying Vivaldi itself (as opposed to the websites displayed using Vivaldi); is this what you are looking for?
Apologies for the lack of clarity, I mean, CSS from external sources vi
@import. I thought I included that detail but I guess not.
The request is based on my prior experience with some themes for modded Discord — they use
@importbecause the codebase itself which is imported is too big and unwieldy for an average user to view or the
@imports refer to CSS
:root{--variables}which exist in the remote code, so the source on local filesystem wouldn't be the complete code, but an / multiple
@import(s) with defined variables.
With the use of
@importdeclarations people can then use the CSS modifications with such and when there is an update for Vivaldi, changes necessary for compatibility with new versions would be implemented by the code author which would then apply to everybody using that code without the need to re-download it — the
@importdeclaration(s) would request data from a CDN or other,more direct source and should it exist, new changes would be applied.
@hebgbs You can already use
@importin CSS modifications.
To test this I just chose a font to import:
@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Dancing+Script&display=swap");
Then I set the bookmark bar text to the imported font to check if it was working:
#browser.win button { font-family: "Dancing Script", cursive !important; }
And now it is horribly illegible from a distance. Perfect, just how I wanted it!
I think modders, like myself, are just unwilling to put extra effort into making mods available from a URL. It is more work and it comes with some downsides.
A lot of the time, with CSS mods in particular, we encourage other users to modify the styles to better fit their combination of mods or a particular look they want. When a single version is being imported, that is a more difficult prospect.
There are also several mods that aren't maintained actively, so having a local version you can fix quickly will often make more sense.
It is a nice idea, but I don't see wide adoption from modders being likely.
