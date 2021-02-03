focus mode (break mode's brother .. ig hhhhhhhhh)
-
mizouniihichem Translator
how about having the opportunity to use our time better by blocking distracting websites such fb , twitter and others websites which can be in a block list while beneficial sites like yt and khanacademy can be putted in whitelist so we can be more productive and focus on studying there is extensions for that but naah they're not good enough ,, i personally can't resist such websites and with god damn password bcause i really can't resist hhhhhhhhhhh and i find myself losing a lot of important time that i'm supposed to study during it. this is crazy helpful
-
legobuilder26
Upvoted.
@mizouniihichem I use the free version of BlockSite.co right now
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests