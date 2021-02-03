Better Naming for Mail Account Storage Folders
-
burnout426
In the "Mail" folder in Vivaldi's profile folder, the account folder naming should be better. Right now, I have 8f8c62, 304d6e, and 430475, which makes it hard to identify which account is which. I'd rather have something like
Feeds, and
imap.vivaldi.net, and
imap.gmail.cometc. like Thunderbird does. Or,
Feeds,
foo1.example.comand
foo2.example.comto represent the main email address for the accounts. Just something better.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests