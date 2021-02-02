Keyboard Shortcuts for moving tab in tab stack
legobuilder26
Right now (for me at least), ctrl+shift+pgup and ctrl+shift+pgdn move tabs, or if a tab stack is open, it moves the entire tab stack. I want a separate shortcut for moving tabs within the tab stack.
I was going to ask for this features right now. I hope Vivaldi developers read us soon. Meanwhile, does someone know if this is customizable by means of CSS modifications?
