Toggle 2nd Tab Bar By Clicking On Tab Stack
-
legobuilder26
Clicking on a tab stack should toggle the 2nd bar.
Example:
Clicking here
should toggle this bar
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests