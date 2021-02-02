entire window is greyed
DavidMoksha
Here are two Vivaldi windows showing (pretty much) the same search page. The window on the left is all grey, and I can't figure out why. The menus and tabs are greyed also. Any ideas? It is also strangely showing the Vivaldi logo in the center of the page, for all tabs.
(I'm going to try restarting the browser, hopefully that will fix it, but this is weird.)
Thanks for any ideas,
David
DavidMoksha
Happily, exiting and reopening Vivaldi has resolved the issue.
@DavidMoksha If it happens again, let us know what occurs when you hover the Vivaldi icon in the taskbar.
Sorry to resurrect this old thread, but I just came across this same bug, stumbled over this thread while googling, and thought I might as well try to answer the question left open.
Like I said, I got the same thing happening. On start-up, one of my two Vivaldi windows stayed greyed out with the Vivaldi logo barely visible.
Hovering over the taskbar icon doesn't seem to do anything out of the ordinary. In fact, there is no extraordinary behavior at all. I can use Vivaldi normally in every regard as far as I can see, it's just visual impairment.
Closing and re-opening the window fixed it. Still, a bit of a strange bug.
-- Matt
RickTorresJr
Sorry to resurrect this again but this is happening to me on a fresh install on Windows 10.
DoctorG Ambassador
I never saw such darkening of a Vivaldi window on my Windows 11.
May be a Windows setting or program which dimms a unfocused window?