@Ayespy said in entire window is greyed:

@DavidMoksha If it happens again, let us know what occurs when you hover the Vivaldi icon in the taskbar.

Sorry to resurrect this old thread, but I just came across this same bug, stumbled over this thread while googling, and thought I might as well try to answer the question left open.

Like I said, I got the same thing happening. On start-up, one of my two Vivaldi windows stayed greyed out with the Vivaldi logo barely visible.



Hovering over the taskbar icon doesn't seem to do anything out of the ordinary. In fact, there is no extraordinary behavior at all. I can use Vivaldi normally in every regard as far as I can see, it's just visual impairment.

Closing and re-opening the window fixed it. Still, a bit of a strange bug.

-- Matt