Right now, in the Extension Manager, in the Details pane for each Extension there the option to allow the extension:

-on click (on demand)

-on specific sites (Whitelisted sites)

-on all sites

What would be really nice, would be a fourth option, between Specific Sites and All Sites, a Blacklist option - i.e., "For All Sites, Except."

I have run into a number of sites that think I'm using a browser from the stone age if my Adblocker is enabled, others that think I'm using a stone tablet if my VPN extension is enabled. It's rather annoying to have to pull up the settings page, shut off the extension, do my business, turn it back on, and go about my day.

That doesn't enter in to the frustration of using other tabs while I'm in a tab that doesn't agree with my Adblocker... Which means I'm then struggling with excessive advertising on the pages that would normally be usable.

Yes, I know that most Adblockers offer the ability to turn them off for a given site, but this particular site won't run right if the extension is ENABLED, and not blocking anything.

Thoughts?