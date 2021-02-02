Text only Speed dial thumbnails
Page screenshots are a horrible way of telling apart speed dials at a glance.
Custom images stop being fun/feasible if you have a lot of dials and/or change them frequently.
Here's a comparison with Opera - used two sites as an example.
If you have a dozen of these your browser quickly turns into an eyesore.
The dial I'm looking for should be quick and easy to find - without me squinting at the screen or manually maintaining the previews. Color coded website names work great, no need to complicate stuff with icons if there aren't any.
Please consider doing something similar to make the speed dial look presentable and distinguishable out of the box.
mib2berlin
@Araragi
Hi, there are 2 feature requests about using icons instead of previews, may you vote for them.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24867/auto-detect-logos-select-part-of-the-page-for-speed-dial-and-bookmark-thumbnails
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24174/option-to-detect-mobile-touch-icons-instead-of-thumbnails
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin The request is not for logos, but for standardized thumbnails.
@mib2berlin I'm a firm believer of the KISS principle.
Capturing parts of the page involves me doing it manually and getting icons reliably from all the weird websites out there - well good luck with that.
mib2berlin
@Araragi
Good luck with your attitude, I am not nativ englisch and may misunderstood your request. That´s all.
Cheers, mib
I updated the title to make it more distinct from the other requests
@mib2berlin It seems like you did misunderstand as you're mentioning attitude. Those suggestions simply require much more work to implement and they'll never be as consistent - that's why I'm not really a fan of them. Thanks for mentioning them anyway.
I'd love a quick, easy and consistent implementation without having to fiddle with speed dials manually.
Can't get an icon like for YouTube? Show the name of the site so I can easily tell it apart. Works great so far in Opera.
Pesala Ambassador
This feature request has far fewer upvotes than it deserves. The linked requests to Autodetect logos or mobile icons would be good too, but they are also untagged, in spite of being very popular.
I am not a coder, but surely it would be fairly easy to use the domain name as text on a background colour?
Pesala Ambassador
@Codysydney1 Unless you have loads of speed dials it is not difficult to create a set of text only or custom thumbnails.
See I made a huge thumbnail pack for a bunch of ready-made thumbnails for popular sites.
Store custom thumbnails in a folder that does not change with Vivaldi updates. Make a backup of them to store safely — speed dial thumbnails are not yet synchronised.
I agree that the thumbnails suck. In fact they are so bad I don't even use them. Easiest would be if vivaldi would just pull the favicon from the site.
Same, I like the title displayed by Vivaldi when there is no image, I would like to keep that and disable the thumbnails.