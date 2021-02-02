Page screenshots are a horrible way of telling apart speed dials at a glance.

Custom images stop being fun/feasible if you have a lot of dials and/or change them frequently.

Here's a comparison with Opera - used two sites as an example.

If you have a dozen of these your browser quickly turns into an eyesore.

The dial I'm looking for should be quick and easy to find - without me squinting at the screen or manually maintaining the previews. Color coded website names work great, no need to complicate stuff with icons if there aren't any.

Please consider doing something similar to make the speed dial look presentable and distinguishable out of the box.