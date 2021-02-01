I've noticed that after the update my bottom tab bar has lost a distinctive accent line that separated it from the website's content, and that the new secondary tab bar feels really unfinished, noticeably the fact that it's lacking corner rounding in the bottom and the rounding in top is off, as if it's been cut through. Plus the option to remove the extra padding while being in fullscreen now doesn't work with the bottom bar, which is in my opinion a downgrade as it unnecesarrily cuts off a few pixels of webview height.



I believe it would look much better if the tab rounding was corrected, the accent line was brought back, and the secondary tabs would connect to the accent line:



I'm sorry if I posted this in the wrong forum, since it's a 50/50 of a bug report and a feature request, so I really don't know where it would fit best.