Make the Vivaldi ad blocker also block ad related nag screens...
-
Please make the Vivaldi ad blocker also block ad related nag screens. Such as those at these dictionary sites...
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/
https://www.merriam-webster.com/
...whose ad related nag screens, after you close them, show up again after a day.
[bug reported VB-76571]
-
This would be up to the third party block list to solve, I doubt there is much Vivaldi can do. I find often it can be solved by disabling javascript on the site.
-
what is the best way to disable javascript per site? and will it cause problems on those two dictionary sites?
-
legobuilder26
Click the padlock , click site settings, block javascript
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests