Disable Bookmarks Completely
Would like to have bookmark functionality disabled completely. This includes the address bar, menus, and everywhere else.
No browser has ever offered a bookmarks feature that is very powerful. Better to use a third party app to manage bookmarks.
Thanks
If you really don't want to see it, you can hide the bmark bar in settings
Show Bookmark Bar
hide it in the panel by right-clicking on panel, uncheck bookmarks
remove it from menus in settings -> appearance -> menu
Done.
OR just do what bothers u most
