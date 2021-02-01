A left click modifier for "open in private window"
pointed.stick
Yes, of course, regular links do have that in the right click context menu. But other link types show a different context menu - without that option. Usage example: Twitter for Desktop, to open a tweet in a private window without being logged in.
It would be nice to have a "left click modifier" like Shift+Alt+LeftMouse or RCtrl+LeftMouse for that purpose.
Or just make mouse click modifiers customisable
