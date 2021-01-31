Bitdefender support for Vivaldi browser
-
bartek1000
Bitdefender offers a safe browsing feature for selected browsers. Any plans to add Vivaldi to the browser list?
-
@bartek1000 Isn't this more a question to ask Bitdefender?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests