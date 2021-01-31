xdg-open blocking access to localhost
grwkremilek
Hi,
In the new Vivaldi version, when I want to open localhost:8080, I get a xdg-open pop-up window. How do I get rid of it?
@grwkremilek My solution was to click on "Open xdg-open".
grwkremilek
@Dancer18 When I do that, the pop-up window disappears but I do not get the connection to the localhost.
No problem here. Maybe it uses an unusual protocol or something…? Maybe you can get more info if you open the network tab in devtools before going to
localhost:8080(you have to open another site to access the devtools).
@grwkremilek Try again. I had to do it twice too.
grwkremilek
@potmeklecbohdan the console in devtools shows
Launched external handler for 'localhost:8080'.
@Dancer18 Nothing happens when I repeat.
@grwkremilek said in xdg-open blocking access to localhost:
console
@potmeklecbohdan said in xdg-open blocking access to localhost:
network
…what about that?
grwkremilek
@potmeklecbohdan I do not know what to exactly look for, but networking status says 'canceled' and for the initiator there is no data.
Also, this 'canceled' appears simultaneously with the pop-up, so it does not matter which option I chose.
@potmeklecbohdan said in xdg-open blocking access to localhost:
No problem here.
Now to correct myself — previously I opened it from the quick commands, it was OK. Then I typed it in the address field — the popup was triggered. Then I typed it including the protocol, it was OK again.
A Former User
& after understanding it it seems obvious —
localhost:is treated as the protocol, instead of the server address. Using
[::]or
0.0.0.0or another alias doesn’t give the error coz there’s nothing that looks like a protocol. The same if you use just
localhost(but requires the server to be run on the port 80).
Please report it to the bug tracker & then share the bug ID with us
spinnybobo
I used
127.0.0.1:3000
and it works fine
I have no idea why it is flaging xdg-open with localhost
Yeah, it's annoying, in Vivaldi you need to type protocol too (
http://localhost) instead of
localhost
DoctorG Ambassador
@spinnybobo A URL starts with the so called scheme, that is f.ex. the part
http://or
mailto:.
As
localhost:starts similar, it is wrong detected as begin of a URL.
A known issue and was already reported to bug tracker.
DoctorG Ambassador
On Windows issues are similar.
If i have a local host called A and i use
A:80Vivaldi tries to open a drive.
janchristoph
Is there a setting or workaround to resolve this?
As a software developer I'm running constantly into this bug trying to open "localhost:8080", "some machine:3000" or other hosts/ports.
-
@janchristoph use the quick commands, bookmark the urls (idk if that’s enough) or whatever was said earlier in the thread not to trigger the bug.
I have the same problem, I'm using Firefox instead for accessing localhost ports.
For me it's unbelievable that such error which is rather important when developing is not still resolved. Something like that should be done ASAP.
@potmeklecbohdan Seems like good joke... and when you've got the image on your monitor upside down, just do handstand
@venc the question was ‘is there a workaround?’, so i provided some. i didn’t say any of them solves the issue, but all (or most) of them achieve the goal.
@potmeklecbohdan For every minor problem on planet of course exists a workaround. Your car is failing ? Use bike or public transport, or go by foot. And so on.
Accept this and some time later, your life will be full of workarounds, you won't do single thing the correct way...