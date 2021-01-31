Hello

When you have more than 6 columns in the speed dial it's very useful to display the title of the thumbnails on 2 lines (or 3 if needed)

Right now I'm using a custom.css thanks to user Hadden89 .

You can find it here:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37477/multirow-speed-dial-text?_=1612109601273&lang=en-US

This feature in the Speed Dial options would be nice.

Regards