Pause fetching mail for certain accounts according to schedule / work hours
Use case:
- I have personal and work email accounts
- I don't want to look at work email at weekends / after the end of the work day
- I want to see personal email accounts all the time
Proposal:
On a per-account basis, allow me to decide whether to check for mail always, or to define certain times within which it is permitted to check for new email.
This is not just about notifications, as I could end up seeing work related emails if I open the "all unread" view. I want no mail or mail headers to fetched at all outside of working hours for specific accounts.
How it works right now:
- There is a setting to check for new mail every minute / 15 minutes / manually (can't be scheduled)
- This control is global for all accounts (can't specify just one account)
- Calendar has a work hours setting, but this doesn't integrate with mail
@LonM would Profiles do the job for you? I would assume that the wish to separate work from your personal life may also be true for other stuff like bookmarks, notes, panels etc.?
@WildEnte Profiles are a good idea which I've considered, but for my workflow it's easier to have everything in one place. e.g. Sync & Mobile only supports one profile at a time, so I can't split up my work bookmarks and so on and still have them kept in sync.
I'm able to separate my work by just closing tabs (or storing them as sessions), and calendar I never bother looking at it outside of work hours. But mail is a bit trickier.
@LonM I have similar situation to you, and i have found that i can use a different sync account with each profile, so i can keep everything separated between work and personal. This means that you can keep your bookmarks separate and still sync them. I use this commonly to keep my snapshot build and stable build in sync with each other (2 profiles) while working from home, and in the office when/if i need to work from there again
I'm not sure if this exactly fits in with the same feature request. My feature request would be more of a manual toggle or pause/resume for checking mail.
My use case arises from an issue that came up for me today. I was browing using a VPN set to another country. When Vivaldi M3 checked my hotmail account, I got a notification of unusual activity on my email account. This led to having to take a few extra steps to confirm my activity.
It would be nice if I could have an option for a quick toggle to temporarily disable M3. So when I browse with a VPN, I don't have to worry about getting unusual activity notifications.
Outlook has a plugin called Viva Insights. It does a number of things, amon others you can define out of office hours (close to this request), and it gives you a monthly digest including - among other things - how often you work outside of your preferred office hours. The latter is a bit of a drilldown. Vivaldi already does a lot of statistics for the browsing history and privacy, so starting with 'office hours', one could add statistics for mail?
https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/viva-insights-blog/new-viva-insights-capabilities-help-foster-wellbeing-and/ba-p/2901378