Use case:

I have personal and work email accounts

I don't want to look at work email at weekends / after the end of the work day

I want to see personal email accounts all the time

Proposal:

On a per-account basis, allow me to decide whether to check for mail always, or to define certain times within which it is permitted to check for new email.

This is not just about notifications, as I could end up seeing work related emails if I open the "all unread" view. I want no mail or mail headers to fetched at all outside of working hours for specific accounts.

How it works right now: