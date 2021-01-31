Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking
noneoftheabove
There could be a divider or the tabs could be of a different color
A Former User
Erm… what? Isn’t everything perfectly highlighted?
And children tabs should be centered according to parent one.
noneoftheabove
@Seasonly said in Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking:
And children tabs should be centered according to parent one.
I agree. until there are too many tabs.
Similar to the chrome implementation.
@potmeklecbohdan Now that you're asking... yes, indeed, it is the case for me.
I think it would be better not to display the active tab in the second level. It is redundant.
Instead of this:
This:
Better this, so you know the position of the active tab in the stack:
Komposten Translator
@barbudo2005 said in Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking:
I think it would be better not to display the active tab in the second level. It is redundant.
Not redundant if you have renamed the tab stack.
I would like such a feature with tabs in thumbnail view as well. Also, perhaps a feature to somehow better highlight tabs where sound is playing (for example a tab where music is played from YT). Yes, the loudspeaker icon is there, but it's not always easy to spot in an instance.
Maybe have one specific highlight color instead of the color matching what's on the website in the tab.
Komposten Translator
@bowelripper said in Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking:
Maybe have one specific highlight color instead of the color matching what's on the website in the tab.
This can be changed in
Settings > Themes > Edit Theme > Accent colour from active page
@Komposten said in Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking:
@bowelripper said in Feature to point out current tabs in two level tab stacking:
Maybe have one specific highlight color instead of the color matching what's on the website in the tab.
This can be changed in
Settings > Themes > Edit Theme > Accent colour from active page
Thanks for the info
Actually, what I meant, is that it would be great to have the last used tab before the current stand out somehow (for example another color). I often find myself going to another tab to search for something (for instance) and then wanting to go back to the previous tab but have to look through them all because I don't remember exactly where it was.
I make a scratch view of my own too :
Notes :
- transparent background for second line (to still show my beautiful background)
- separation line between tabstrips (maybe some gradients at the end of this line would be better?)
- no border for other stacks (to get them in background : i feel the current vivaldi solution with frame very confusing)
- transparent background for parent tab selected, grey text, or translucid layer (to equilibrate the need to see it between first line tabs, but letting it enough more in background compared to active tab from the children tabstrip)
- children tabs centered (to get a kind of path from the parent to the children tabs, and empty places : these to let to help focus on children tabs)
All this (like the example image) could be done probably with current css coding (I'm not currently sure for screen centering however and multiline test, and i also have doutbs about children tabs centering to their parent...).
My currently favourite is #3 with screen centering since our focus is centered to the webpage in all sites now. How modern and light it makes to feel, doesn't it?
In the last test image I let me to fun and multiply lines... In a way this a compromise between classic multiline and tree tab.
I don't rename tab stacks so I use this layout:
Only the favicon in the active tab on the second level.
@barbudo2005
I also thought about reducing the selected tab. But I reconsidered this that, because this changes the width of the children tabstrip and focus landmarks. In this case, this moves children tabs which makes me to feel finally more boring than having two same active tabs. And as said before, if you rename the parent tab, double named tabs are not a problem anymore. The parent tab has two uses then.
Finally I think better now to reduce the degree of getting to foreground the tab header, as scaling the foregroundness(?) of tab and using then the parent tab to follow a virtual path to help to get tab hierachical order.
Two level of tabs is quite new. But I'm wondering if the focus would not be more on the second line whereas the first?
@Seasonly said "But I'm wondering if the focus would not be more on the second line whereas the first?"
Make sense. If the active tab is in a tab stack then I am focus in the second level, so all the other tabs in the first level should be dimmed.
This is like memory evanescence or remanence.
