@barbudo2005

I also thought about reducing the selected tab. But I reconsidered this that, because this changes the width of the children tabstrip and focus landmarks. In this case, this moves children tabs which makes me to feel finally more boring than having two same active tabs. And as said before, if you rename the parent tab, double named tabs are not a problem anymore. The parent tab has two uses then.

Finally I think better now to reduce the degree of getting to foreground the tab header, as scaling the foregroundness(?) of tab and using then the parent tab to follow a virtual path to help to get tab hierachical order.

Two level of tabs is quite new. But I'm wondering if the focus would not be more on the second line whereas the first?