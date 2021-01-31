Option to automatically archive bookmarks
-
Provide the option to automatically archive bookmarks, by moving them to an “Archive” folder after the bookmarks haven’t been visited for a certain amount of time. We should be able to set the timespan for this to happen freely. The folder and subfolder structure in which the original bookmark is being located, should be retained in the archive folder. When an archived bookmark is being visited again, it should be moved out of the archive folder back to its original position in the bookmark hierarchy.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests