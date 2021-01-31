New tabs opened from pinned tabs are opened near pinned tabs
Hi,
Don't know if it's a bug or a feature, but it seams that now tabs that are opened from pinned tabs open at the end of pinned tabs and not at the end of normal tabs, as it was previously.
I for one wanted this feature a long time ago, so if it is a feature am very happy, but if it's a bug, i'm very sad.
Steps:
- Pin several tabs (may or may not be required for several tabs to be pinned)
- Open several other tabs (you now have pinned tabs and normal tabs opened)
- Open a a page from a pinned tab
Result: Pages opened from pinned tabs open near the pinned tabs (before normal tabs) and not after normal tabs (as before).
Windows 10 20H2, Vivaldi 3.6.2165.34
Pesala Ambassador
@MikeSnap I suspect that it is a fixed bug that changed the behaviour.
@Pesala If it is, then it's a pleasant and welcomed surprise bug.
Pesala Ambassador
@MikeSnap It says in the release notes:
- Tabs opened from links in a pinned tab do not follow tab order setting (VB-75775)
Thank you for the info, glad "i read" the release notes
In this case, this topic can be closed.
Thanks for the help!
Is there any way to revert this to the way it was before? This change makes pinned tabs useless for me now.
And it's the opposite of how the normal "After Related Tabs" order works for me, so "Tabs opened from links in a pinned tab do not follow tab order setting" is ironically not true.
The tab order from left to right for normal (unpinned) tabs is "[First Tab] / [Opened Link 1] / [Opened Link 2]".
But with pinned tabs it's now "[Pinned Tab] / [Opened Link 2] / [Opened Link 1]".
Yes, it is a good/bad thing that has happened. We will have to wait and see if this is intended, or a "work in progress".
@MikeSnap
Yeah, some Vivaldi updates completely change or remove an existing option or behavior that a certain percentage of users are used to and prefer. If you're one of them then you have to hope that a future update fixes that.
Seems this problem still exists in 3.7.2218.45.
RadekPilich
This is problem / non-sensical implementation from my point of view as well.
I can't imagine the workflow where it's beneficial for tabs opened from pinned tabs to be pinned as well.
I want the tabs opened from pinned tabs to be opened:
- ideally within a pinned tab stack with pinned tab
- if not above, than at the end of all tabs
Hello !
I don't know if it's a regression or if I have false memories but I think opening a new tab from a pinned tab was openning it outside the pins until recently.
Now the new tab opens at the end of the current pin stack.
Issue with that is that if we want to close that new tab we either need to unpin the tab stack to make it editable again, close the tab, and pin the stack back, or open console on the tab and execute "window.close()" but it doesn't work 100% of the time.
@durss, I'm getting the same issue. New tabs opened from a pinned tab in a pinned stack are now being opened as pinned inside the stack. Even
Ctrl+Tnew tabs are getting pinned.
Previous behaviour was also wrong in my opinion, but now it's absolutely worse. You
Ctrl+Tto create a new temporary tab and to close it you will have to 1, remove from stack; 2, unpin; 3 delete.
In my opinion the correct behaviour would be: if it's a pinned stack for pinned tabs, new tabs should open outside the stack unpinned (old behaviour was to open unpinned inside the stack)
@durss don't know if it is the same problem but I reported a similar one in a snapshot thread related to tab stacks:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95149/will-you-be-ours-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3269-3/21?_=1709573263941
Basically pinned tabs and non pinned tabs cannot coexist in the same tab stack as before.
Highly annoying when opening background tabs that are meant to be closed after viewing since all new tabs in that stack will not close unless removed from that same stack.
I reported it as VB-104033
Hi,
This Topic is a duplicate,
Please continue
