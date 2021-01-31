Undoing unwanted or accidental settings changes...
-
For the Vivaldi settings window, please add an option to use buttons to "apply" and "cancel" changes. This method is an industry standard for desktop programs, and it is an important safety net to have for undoing unwanted or accidental settings changes, especially in cases when we are not sure what we accidentally clicked.
[bug reported VB-76522]
-
@TsunamiZ Which settings are referring to?
-
THE vivaldi settings window--the big one--the one and only.
-
fuorviatos
This post is deleted!
-
Besides the Apply/Cancel it would be great to have an actual Undo/Redo functionality so if you accidentally remove some customized menu like I've done you can easily go back