For the "address field drop-down menu" setting category, please add an option for "in private mode, allow search suggestions only and hide everything else". This will make private mode suitable for guest users on our computer.

I know Vivaldi has an official Guest Profile mode, but it uses Vivaldi’s default look and settings--which I don't like. I want my guests to be able to use my customizations, which are very different from the defaults.

NOTE: To make private mode suitable for guest users on our computer, we also need the ability to reopen closed tabs when in private mode...

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25742/option-to-restore-closed-tabs-in-private-windows

[bug reported VB-76511]