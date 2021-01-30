Private mode's address field drop-down menu, allow search suggestions only and hide everything else...
For the "address field drop-down menu" setting category, please add an option for "in private mode, allow search suggestions only and hide everything else". This will make private mode suitable for guest users on our computer.
I know Vivaldi has an official Guest Profile mode, but it uses Vivaldi’s default look and settings--which I don't like. I want my guests to be able to use my customizations, which are very different from the defaults.
NOTE: To make private mode suitable for guest users on our computer, we also need the ability to reopen closed tabs when in private mode...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25742/option-to-restore-closed-tabs-in-private-windows
[bug reported VB-76511]
A Former User
What you are actually looking for is guest mode, which is long present.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TsunamiZ You seem to fly out quite a few bug reports, but why do you even post them? If you want the feedback from the community, you should first post about your problem and as soon as it can be reproduced and confirmed you can go on and issue a bug report. Little point in posting it when it’s already out there.
@potmeklecbohdan
A Former User
@TsunamiZ But the solution isn’t to convert another mode to act almost like the guest mode, but to allow the guest mode to be altered.
@potmeklecbohdan
I don't want to deal with 3 modes, when I just need 2. I also make shortcuts for launching them, so I want to keep it minimal. And my request is easier to do and is more practical--because it is synced with existing customizations.
