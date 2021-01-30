Deselect tabs by simply pressing ESC...
Please add an option to let us to deselect tabs by simply pressing ESC. For this to work properly, without potential conflicts and interruptions with webpages, the hotkey focus needs to switch to the tab selection when tabs are selected. After tabs are deselected, the hotkey focus can return to normal.
[bug reported VB-76502]
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
