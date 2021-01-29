Close pinned tabs with shift+middle click
You can't close the pinned tabs with middle click.
The idea is to use shift+middle click to close pinned tabs when you use option Don't close pinned tabs:
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Stardust Or shift‐double‐click ^^ But what about keyboard shortcuts? I guess an additional shortcut to close protected pinned tabs would make sense equally.
@luetage said in Close pinned tabs with shift+middle click:
Or shift‐double‐click ^^
Yes
But what about keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, but ctrl+shift+w shortcut closes Vivaldi
I guess an additional shortcut to close protected pinned tabs would make sense equally.
Yes
I use:
- middle click: 99%
- ctrl+w: 1%
...and double‐click (95%), ctrl+w (5%) on another PC.
