Option to use nickname on bookmarks bar
endemoniada
Any chance of an additional couple of options under 'Bookmark Bar Display' for 'Nickname and Icon' and 'Nickname Only'?
Pesala Ambassador
@endemoniada Always a chance, but don't hold your breath. What would one see if a bookmark has no nickname?
endemoniada
@Pesala Something like an ellipsis (...) would suit me.
