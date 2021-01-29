Automatic Updating of Imported Bookmarks
Would like to see a feature that if Bookmarks are imported from another browser (Firefox, Chrome, etc.), Vivaldi will automatically update the imported Bookmarks, in the event that the Firefox/Chrome Bookmarks have been updated since they were first imported into Vivaldi.
