Disclaimer: This might be very opinionated so it is maybe more a request for discussion than an immediate feature request.

When changing the start time of an event, the end time is automatically adjusted to preserve the original duration of the event. While for single-day events like meetings, this might make sense, I find it a bit confusing for longer all-day events (e.g. when I decide to start my vacation a day earlier and if I'm not careful, this results in the end of the vacation to move as well).

I see that this change could on the other hand be confusing for people used to the current behaviour, so maybe a setting would be nice, in case there is enough interest.