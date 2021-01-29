rel=sidebar support
I was recently made aware that rel=sidebar doesn't pop up an add to panel dialog in Vivaldi like it used to in Opera.
For example: https://fransdejonge.com/downloads/calendar/install.html
Looks like it's not written up on MDN (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Attributes/rel) as part of the standard. Perhaps some people would find it useful. It might be open to abuse by certain websites though, so I'm unsure of whether I would support the idea.
@LonM said in rel=sidebar support:
It might be open to abuse by certain websites though, so I'm unsure of whether I would support the idea.
Abuse is a problem that was solved a very long time ago by making such dialogs tab-specific rather than window-blocking, as well as by not allowing for scripts to call click() without user interaction, imho.
@Frenzie That's very true! If there were sufficient protections in place this could be useful for people.
@LonM said in rel=sidebar support:
Looks like it's not written up on MDN (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Attributes/rel) as part of the standard.
Incidentally, rel=sidebar was in fact supported from Firefox 23-62, even if MDN doesn't know it.
Firefox 62 screenshots for good measure (though I'd say the panel behavior is very much inferior to Opera/Otter/Vivaldi).
