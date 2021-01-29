How to disable the mail-feature?
-
Hello,
the new mail-feature in Vivaldi is very nice, but in an enterprise enviroment the admin may disable it for security reasons. How can I do this? I thought of changing same values in features.json, but this does not work. Any help would be welcome! Thank you.
Cheers, Hans
-
Pesala Ambassador
@HansHansen Settings, Mail:Turn Mail client off
-
Thank you. But how to do this, that the normal user cannot change this setting? Is there a registry-entry or something available?
Cheers, Oskar
-
@HansHansen
in the actual state the user has to activate the mail setting before he has it in the settings shown from Pesala in
vivaldi://experiments/
is this really a usecase for you??
-
Yes. The user should not be able to turn on or change this setting.
vivaldi://experiments/ is hard to find, nevertheless it is "security by obscurity". In our network only one email-client is allowed and supported by IT. In don't know, why in feature.json this entry does not work:
"calendar_mail_feeds": {
"friendly_name": "Calendar, Mail & Feeds.",
"description": "Enables Calendar, Mail & Feeds. Requires a restart of Vivaldi to be active.",
"value": false,
"internal_value": false
Cheers, Hans
-
Even if one disables the e-mail client from settings, and disable handlers, vivaldi
still tries to redirect mailto links to its built-in e-mail client. This is insane. I like this browser but only for this reason, I can change it. I see only two options in
vivaldi://experiments tabs, anything related to e-mails appear there.
Please help.
Best.
-
dragginlord
Please is there anyway to completely disable the beta version of the Email client? Also the calendar and feed tools? I'm seeing a dramatic performance loss since updating to version 4.3.2439.44 that has these. It's horrible and is causing page load speeds to increase at least 200%.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dragginlord If you have set up an email account, it may take a while to fetch all of your mail. Once it has been fetched, you will get your CPU cycles back again.
-
dragginlord
@pesala Thanks, I did remove all of my email accounts. That helped immensely (browser was unusable before doing that). But, the email client still does some processing which results a considerable slow down. I found another thread that gave me a possible solution. By searching for "mail" in Settings the first thing that comes up is a checkbox to disable Email, Calendar and Feeds. None of those have any value to me, so I've done that and am hoping it fixes the issue.
-
@onayg said in How to disable the mail-feature?:
Even if one disables the e-mail client from settings, and disable handlers, vivaldi
still tries to redirect mailto links to its built-in e-mail client. This is insane. I like this browser but only for this reason, I can change it. I see only two options in
vivaldi://experiments tabs, anything related to e-mails appear there.
Please help.
Best.
Does anyone have advice regarding @onayg question? It's been plaguing me for months now and I want to return to the previous behavior in which webmail clients (GMail, Fastmail, etc) can be set as the default mailto: handler, rather than being brought to the Vivaldi mail client in a disabled state.
-
I'm still using Vivaldi 2.11 because of this mail, calendar and feed that I don't want and I detest on any browser. For my email boxes I always used specific email client. Calendar is that in the OS, and I dont care of feed. So I hope this useless and heavy feature will be removed from Vivaldi.
-
@1al If I were you, I wouldn't hold my breath, because this is a core feature of Vivaldi &, fortunately, it won't be ditched any time soon.
If you don't need it, don't enable it.
-
@hlehyaric I know, but I read in this topic and other that this new feature can cause some problems to the browser and PC, as slowdowns, high consumption of HW resources, malfunctions etc., also disabling these features. I don't want that for web browsing and my PC.
-
@1al said in How to disable the mail-feature?:
I read in this topic and other that this new feature can cause some problems to the browser and PC, as slowdowns, high consumption of HW resources, malfunctions etc.
This is false information. If the features are not enabled, they have zero impact on the browser or the system. With them enabled, I also have no slowdowns or other problems. Vivaldi 2.11 is very old and insecure. I would not use it.
-
@ayespy that is your opinion, I dont think it's false information, these features can make unusable a browser. I will still be using the 2.11 for now, which is still working like a charm. This whole security thing is becomng pathologic.
-
@1al said in How to disable the mail-feature?:
that is your opinion
Not actually my opinion. It is literally technically impossible for a non-activated feature to perform any functions, run any processes, consume any memory, or do anything at all to affect the browser or the system. Digital systems do not operate according to opinion. They require direct activation to do things. When a Vivaldi feature is not activated, there is no digital activity. None. No effect on the browser or the system is possible. It's inert data sitting in a file in a folder waiting to be picked up and used. If you have seeds in a packet in your kitchen drawer, no effect is had upon the soil or water supply outside your house. Same thing.
-
@1al Approximately 30 different security vulnerabilities have been identified and patched since ver. 2.11. That, also, is not my opinion. Use at your own risk.
-
@1al Also, the chromium build in the 2.11 could become obsolete soon or later and break sites and extensions. Just disable the mail feature, is only an empty and unused html webpage when not used and won't consume resources.
@HansHansen You should edit the request title to something like
add a policy to prevent mail module activation
-
@hadden89 The mail feature is disabled by default if you don't select it on setup. It's not even a webpage. It's nothing.
-
@ayespy The page
vivaldi://mail/is there even when off, but as you said is nothing, just a placeholder, won't bite and won't consume resources