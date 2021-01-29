Autofill URL domain in "Add a Site" dialog for vivaldi://settings/*
One simple click on tab (or drag & drop) to autofill the URL domain textbox. Else, please show a list of 10 last accessed/open tab via textbox popup like usual autofill suggestion list.
This should be a default autofill function for all settings dialog which demand user input for domain, because it's not intuitive to ask normal user to fill in the domain manually, it's only suitable for geeks. Most Internet user doesn't even know what that is...
“So easy your grandma can use it!”
