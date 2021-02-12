Imagine you have three user profiles, one is for NEWS, one is for SOCIAL media and one is for general WEB usage.

The settings in each profile has a set of rules for web sites.

Require - site url. This site can only be loaded in this profile.

Prefer - site url. This site opens in this profile when following a link or the site is being opened from an external application but is over ridden by the require in another profile.

Deny - site url. This site can not be opened in this profile but will open in any available profile willing to accept it.

GlobalDeny - site url. Site can not be opened in any profile

Allow - site url. Only Allowed sites may be opened in this profile. (Allow, Prefer and Require are all allowed sites rules)

AllowDeny - site url. Like the Allow rule only implicitly sets Deny for all other Profiles. This is different from Require as require does not explicitly exclude other sites from being opened in that profile.

Capture Group. This rule is the lowest priority but captures all links being opened from external applications.

Anchor - site url. Loads a link into an existing tab for a web service.

Anchor Group - site url. Loads a link into a new neighbouring tab of a web service (left or right chosen in settings).

Examples

WEB rules:

Capture Group

GlobalDeny - nsfw-url

Prefer - wiki-work

Require - gitpoint

NEWS rules:

AllowDeny - news.example

Deny - fake.news-url

Prefer - twitter-url

Require - the.onions

SOCIAL rules:

Require - myface-url

Require - twitter-url

Require - webmail.vivaldi

Prefer - pictures.example

Deny - fiction.writing.dot.

Require - gitpoint

The WEB profile gets all the links from IMs and Emails and prefers work. Nothing at nsfw-url can be loaded anywhere. gitpoint can either be loaded in WEB or SOCIAL profiles the user is offered the choice with the option to make that choice the default. Where the default flag is able to be cleared in the preferred sites settings.

The NEWS profile can only load three sites. news.example will be loaded whether from an external link or a link from another browser profile. Links to twitter-url will only load here if they are links from pages opened within this profile. news.example can not load in any other profile. fake.news-url can not be loaded here either.

The SOCIAL profile opens all myface-url and webmail.vivaldi pages and opens links to twitter-url from external applications and the WEB profile. pictures.example is opened here either form external links or links from other profiles. fiction.writitng.dot. can not be opened in this profile.

Needless to say, my example is overly complicated due trying to demonstrate as many of the use cases in one go as I can. The way I imagine this feature being used would generally be a lot simpler.