User Profile preferred sites
-
Imagine you have three user profiles, one is for NEWS, one is for SOCIAL media and one is for general WEB usage.
The settings in each profile has a set of rules for web sites.
- Require - site url. This site can only be loaded in this profile.
- Prefer - site url. This site opens in this profile when following a link or the site is being opened from an external application but is over ridden by the require in another profile.
- Deny - site url. This site can not be opened in this profile but will open in any available profile willing to accept it.
- GlobalDeny - site url. Site can not be opened in any profile
- Allow - site url. Only Allowed sites may be opened in this profile. (Allow, Prefer and Require are all allowed sites rules)
- AllowDeny - site url. Like the Allow rule only implicitly sets Deny for all other Profiles. This is different from Require as require does not explicitly exclude other sites from being opened in that profile.
- Capture Group. This rule is the lowest priority but captures all links being opened from external applications.
- Anchor - site url. Loads a link into an existing tab for a web service.
- Anchor Group - site url. Loads a link into a new neighbouring tab of a web service (left or right chosen in settings).
Examples
WEB rules:
Capture Group
GlobalDeny - nsfw-url
Prefer - wiki-work
Require - gitpoint
NEWS rules:
AllowDeny - news.example
Deny - fake.news-url
Prefer - twitter-url
Require - the.onions
SOCIAL rules:
Require - myface-url
Require - twitter-url
Require - webmail.vivaldi
Prefer - pictures.example
Deny - fiction.writing.dot.
Require - gitpoint
The WEB profile gets all the links from IMs and Emails and prefers work. Nothing at
nsfw-urlcan be loaded anywhere. gitpoint can either be loaded in WEB or SOCIAL profiles the user is offered the choice with the option to make that choice the default. Where the default flag is able to be cleared in the preferred sites settings.
The NEWS profile can only load three sites. news.example will be loaded whether from an external link or a link from another browser profile. Links to twitter-url will only load here if they are links from pages opened within this profile. news.example can not load in any other profile.
fake.news-urlcan not be loaded here either.
The SOCIAL profile opens all myface-url and webmail.vivaldi pages and opens links to twitter-url from external applications and the WEB profile. pictures.example is opened here either form external links or links from other profiles.
fiction.writitng.dot.can not be opened in this profile.
Needless to say, my example is overly complicated due trying to demonstrate as many of the use cases in one go as I can. The way I imagine this feature being used would generally be a lot simpler.
-
Interesting.
Why are you wishing this kind of feature? To protect yourself from unwanted nsfw links? To enable some kind of children protection?
I mean, if you are an adult and you know what you are doing, online, why would you lock portions of the internet?
-
derDay Supporters
@sf0greensill
did you check user profiles? because every profile can have is own settings and (security) extensions as you want and there's no interaction with each other
-
@newscpq I might just work in a peculiar way.
I use profiles to manage things like logging into different accounts on the same service. Collecting together Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket etc. I have a profile for MS Teams, Outlook and that sort of thing. I have another profile for news sites. If I'm working on a big project I'll create a profile just for that so, my history and bookmarks etc. for that work are all there.
As you suggest this feature could protect you from nsfw and as even part of a part of child protection scheme. In the later case you would need some kind of child lock on certain settings... That is off topic and a stretch goal of a kind.
When putting this forward, the suggestion did strike me as kind of like a mix of a router and firewall at the browser level.
My goal is for example, if I open a link from an external app. I know that it will open in the profile I chose, not the last profile I worked on before hitting that link.
If that link is a news article, then it goes to my news profile and I can prioritise it later.
This would streamline my workflow and as a fully thought out feature may have hidden (that I haven't thought of) benefits for other users.
To make this even more useful there could be the option to make named a browser windows and all them to be targeted by the above rules. That would be another stretch goal.
-
sf0greensill
@derDay This suggestion breaks the isolation that profiles are there to provide. It is the exception which proves the rule.
-
@sf0greensill very sophisticated. Nice feature.
-
I have added two new rules.
The Anchor Group argument is that for example you have a window with YouTube videos in it. A link is followed and opens in that window next to the other tabs.
Alternative is the Anchor argument, there for Netflix is open in a windows and by following a link the user wants to change the state of their Netflix instance.
This would be useful for password resets, where an email is sent with a one time only password in the form of a link. Then the user wouldn't end up with multiple tabs being opened all over the place.
The Anchor rules could be made available from the tab's context menu.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests