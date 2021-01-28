User Profile Tab Stacks
sf0greensill
Allow the user to move a collection of tabs that belong to one profile into a window that belongs to another profile in a Tab Stack. When in the Tab Stack, this would for intents and purposes be a window for that profile.
This could reduce the number of windows open for a piece of work being done while still maintaining a level of contextual separation.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests