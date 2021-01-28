Use independent 2-level tab switching for mouse wheel
-
Currently tab switching using mouse wheel does not take two level stacked tabs into account.
Suggestion: when hovering over main tab bar, switch only main tabs. When hovering over a 2nd level tab bar, switch tabs inside this stack.
-
I tried to use tab stacks a bit and found them pretty much unusable without this feature. Switching tabs using mouse wheel does what looks like random tab switching. I know it's just the original tab order as if tabs were not stacked. But if you stack, let's say, tabs 1, 3 and 9 into one stack, then switching to next/previous tab using mouse or keys is hard to use.
-
-
-
