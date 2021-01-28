Improve Two-Level Tab Stacking allowing fully expanding tabs
On two-level tab stacking, with a few tabs and a WQHD display, tabs end up being always on the left side.
With mouse navigation, it is a bit painful to go back and forth on such "small" tabs.
For second level, I would propose that the tabs are fully expanded on the full available width on the aforementioned level.
Komposten Translator
I have a normal 16:9 FHD monitor, and I also find the second level a little lacking. Personally I've been thinking that it would be better (compared to now) to line up the tabs in the second level with the position of the tab group itself. Right now if I have a tab group at the far right of the tab bar the second level will still have its tabs on the far left, which feels really unintuitive to me.
Making the tabs fill up the width of the second tab bar would also be an option.
